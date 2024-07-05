Ilia Topuria promises to knock out Max Holloway in grudge fight: ‘It brings me joy to disconnect you’

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is confident he will be the first person to knock out Max Holloway should they fight next time out.

Holloway is the No. 1 contender at featherweight and all signs point to that fight happening next time out. But, the bout is still not booked which caused Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway to take shots at one another on social media.

After Topuria claimed Holloway wasn’t going to fight him, which the Hawaiian said isn’t sure, the featherweight champ sent a warning to ‘Blessed’ ahead of the potential fight.

God bless you brother. Nothing against you! But it brings me great joy to be the first to disconnect you.. it seems so fun — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 4, 2024

“God bless you brother. Nothing against you! But it brings me great joy to be the first to disconnect you.. it seems so fun,” Topuria wrote on social media.

Holloway has proven to have a durable chin as he has never been knocked out or dropped. But, Topuria is confident his power is different and is confident he won’t just beat Holloway but will KO him.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

After Topuria’s comment, Holloway took to social media to respond to Topuria and vows to KO him.

“God bless brother. Same here my man. You should disconnect from social media. I know it seems fun but it’s really not it,” Holloway responded.

Currently, Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway is not booked but it is one of the biggest fights to make and the hope is it will come to fruition this year.

Ilia Topuria Claims Max Holloway Is Holding Up Title Fight

Ilia Topuria hasn’t fought since February when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 to become the new champion.

However, he still does not have his next fight booked and at a recent Q&A in Spain, Topuria claimed Holloway is the reason why the fight hasn’t happened.

“You need to ask that question to Max Holloway because I’ve been getting ready all summer, and just ready to get the date,” Topuria said in a moderated Q&A with Marca (via MMAJunkie). “It’s him who is making all the excuses.

“First, it was family problems, then that he couldn’t make the weight, now that he doesn’t want to fight. There are many names out there that to the public they’re saying they want to fight, but I invite them to follow up on their words. This is what I do, this is my job. I’m ready whenever they call me,” Topuria added.

Ilia Touria is a perfect 15-0 as a pro and is 7-0 in the UFC.