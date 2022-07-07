Through three appearances in the Octagon, Ian Garry has thus far lived up to his nickname, ‘The Future’.

MMA’s latest Irish sensation improved to 10-0 overall with a masterful performance against Gabe Green at UFC 276 on Saturday. Following the win, fellow Irishman and UFC megastar Conor McGregor addressed Garry in a tweet and expressed his enthusiasm for the young striker.

Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The Potential for another “future” Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother! ☘️❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ian Garry discussed McGregor’s comments and how much it means to be recognized by the global icon.

“It’s obviously phenomenal. Like, no matter what he says about me or anything to do with my career it’s always going to be amazing. I mean, I got a f*cking tattoo on my arm because of the guy. That symbolized the whole weekend”

Garry quickly showed the tattoo on his arm of a daisy which is a reference to Conor McGregor calling Garry a ‘little f*cking daisy’ in a November 2021 tweet.

“A little f*cking daisy, yes which basically means your a little star. That just summed up the MSG (Madison Square Garden) moment, week, environment. Everything about it. It was just the perfect way to kind of sum it all up was that ‘little f*cking daisy.’ That’s why I got a tattoo.

You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible!

Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 6, 2021

“To have the guy who’s done more than anyone for the sport. He has changed MMA. He’s brought more eyes to the sport. He holds all the records in regards to pay-per-views and just making weigh-ins. Having 15,000 people there just to watch a guy stand on a scale is ridiculous.”

Ian Garry Agrees With McGregor’s Assessment That He Will Be a Future Champion

Ian Garry agreed with McGregor’s assessment that he will be a UFC champion, saying that is it “inevitable.”

“To have him say something about that in regards to me is phenomenal. And he’s not wrong. I am going to be a champion and it is inevitable. I know that and the fact that even he seen that now, it’s awesome. It means everybody else is seeing it to. And I know how good I am. I know my potential is and I’m gonna get there. I promise everyone, it’s going to happen.“

Ian Garry also expressed a desire to perform on the same card with McGregor. It would be a dream come true for ‘The Future’ to compete alongside the fighter largely responsible for his own inspiration to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

“I can’t wait for me and him to get on a card together whenever he’s back. That will be massive for the Irish as well. That would be massive for me. It would be a dream come true to share a card with the guy who inspired me to do this.”