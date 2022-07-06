Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once again praised the performance of his compatriot and fellow Dubliner, Ian Garry following the Portmarnock native’s unanimous decision win over Gabe Green at UFC 276 last weekend, touting the 24-year-old as a potential future divisional gold holder.

Conor McGregor, a native of Crumlin, has been touted by Garry as an inspiration to pursue his streaking professional mixed martial arts career, with the latter even going as far as getting a McGregor-inspired “little daisy” tattoo on his right arm following his November UFC bow.

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry post-UFC 276

Expected to return to the Octagon before either the end of this year if not the beginning of 2023 as per UFC president, Dana White, McGregor who stylistically broke down Garry’s UFC 268 knockout win over Jordan Williams last November, similarly shared his thoughts on Garry’s win over Green last Saturday.

“Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend,” Conor McGregor tweeted. ‘Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage/commit. The potential for another “future” Irish MMA UFC champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother! (three-leaf clover emoji) (love heart emoji).”

In response to McGregor’s message of support, Garry once more called for the Octagon to return to Dublin in the future – in tandem with a card featuring the former two-division promotional champion.

“Thank you!” Ian Garry tweeted. “The Take Over Part 2 continues to grow, I cannot wait for your return. Let’s bring the @ufc back to Dublin It’s inevitable. (Irish flag emoji) (three-leaf clover emoji) (green heart emoji).”

Improving to 10-0 professionally with Saturday’s victory, Garry, a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, added Green to a prior win this year against Darian Weeks – landing a unanimous decision triumph at UFC 273 in April.