Portmarnock striker, Ian Garry continues his promotional-perfect run of form in the UFC tonight — landing a rather comprehensive, routine unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over the steely, Gabe Green on the preliminary card of UFC 267 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garry, who now plys his trade under the tutelage of Henri Hooft in Deerfield Beach, Florida — was once again forced to fight from the outside over the course of his three round affair with Green, countering the Californian on cue when offered the opportunity.

Adding Green to a run of victories over Jordan Williams, and Darian Weeks, Garry, a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, managed to put a statement on an exceptional striking display, dropping Green with a counter right hand off the back foot in the early goings of the third round matchup.

Below, catch the highlights from Ian Garry’s one-sided unanimous decision win over Gabe Green

These two are having fun in there 😁



[ #UFC276 | Prelims LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/uUQzg0UNUA — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

And they go the distance! How do you have it scored? 📝



[ #UFC276 | Prelims LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/YDf0fap4TV — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022