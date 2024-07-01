Ian Garry reacts to fan hate after lacklustre UFC 303 win: ‘My name is going to be in that GOAT conversation’

Unbeaten welterweight striker, Ian Garry has claimed in 10 years’ time, his name will be mentioned amongst some of the greatest fighters of all-time, after fans hit out at him for a lacklustre performance en route to victory against Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, featured on the main card of UFC 303 during International Fight Week over the course of the weekend, landing a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) triumph against former Bellator MMA championship challenger, Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Ian Garry touts himself as future GOAT candidate

And hit with criticizm for his performance – which included a slew of grappling exchanges and close call submission attempts, Portmarnock native, Garry defended his display, and played up his chances of landing himself in the debate of the greatest fighters of all time in the future.

“I am on my road to destiny to be one of the greatest of all time,” Ian Garry told assembled media after UFC 303. “I’m going to do that by any means necessary, and I don’t care how it gets done. In 10 years’ time, my name is going to be in that GOAT conversation. Who’s the greatest of all time? You’re going to say Jon Jones, GSP (Georges St-Pierre), Anderson Silva, Ian Garry.”

“I’m going to have my name in that conversation because it’s opinion-based,” Ian Garry explained. “If you’re Brazilian, you’ll say Anderson Silva, if you’re American, you might say Jon Jones. We could all sit here and have all of our opinions. As long as my name is in that conversation, I’ve had a successful career.”

Earlier this year, Garry featured at UFC 298 back in February, turning in a split decision win over Geoff Neal – and landed his eighth straight victory in the promotion with his win over Page, eclipsing former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor’s longest winning spree in the organization.

