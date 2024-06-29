Ian Garry hands Michael Venom Page first Octagon loss in close decision win – UFC 303 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Unbeaten striker, Ian Garry has racked up the most high-profile victory of his Octagon tenure to date tonight in the main card opener of UFC 303 — defeating former Bellator MMA title challenger, Michael Venom Page in a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over the British striker.

Garry, who moves to 15-0 as a professional with tonight’s victory against Page, adds the London Shootfighters star to a prior win this annum when he landed another split judging win over Geoff Neal in a tight win at UFC 298 back in February.

And plying his trade at Chute Boxe in Brazil in recent camps, Portmarnock contender, Ian Garry almost landed a quickfire submission win over Page in the opening round — vying for a rear-naked choke, ultimately to no avail.

Struggling with the speed and elusiveness of Page in the second and third rounds, Garry, a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, again threatened with submission offence in the second, searching out another unsuccessful kneebar attempt.

And riding out the remainder of the third round on Page’s back as he attempted to force a late finish, Garry turned in his eighth straight victory under the banner of the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Ian Garry’s decision win over Michael Venom Page at UFC 303

