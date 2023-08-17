UFC welterweight Ian Garry, draws comparison between him and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during media duties for UF 292.

Every since breaking into the 170lbs’s top-15 win a win over Daniel Rodriquez, Garry’s already high confidence seems have take an even bigger leap. Earlier in the week he claimed that he was ‘carrying’ this weekend card and now believes that he will follow in the footsteps of 185lb ruler, Adedsanya.

Talking to The Schmo, Garry outlined his plan to stay as active as possible, much like ‘Styebedner’ has done since entering the UFC

“I wanna fight again in December in Vegas… Fight four times this year, fight three ranked opponents. I want to prove that I am just legit, I am here, I am active, I am the new era,” Garry said. “Fighting is so short. It’s such a short window. I’m showing everyone that it can be done my way, it can be done the right way, and I can be so elite and so active.

“If you look at someone like Israel Adesanya, he’s fighting as much as he can, as constant as he can. I believe I’m going to be doing the exact same thing; rinse, repeat. Every time, we go again, we go again, we go again, and I’m just gonna keep getting my hand raised.” (H/T MMANews)

Ian Garry Vs. Neil Magny

Originally set to face Geoff Neal, Garry will now face Neil Magny this weekend after his original opponent had to withdraw due to injury. On paper, this will be Garry’s toughest test to date career, facing someone who has over three times the amount of fights as him.

Magny is a perennial contender and has been mixing it with the UFC’s best for over a decade, holding wins over the likes of Hector Lombard, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks.

Garry is coming off the best showing of his five fights with the promotion, head kicking and stopping Rodriguez in the first round. At just 25-year-old, Garry is far from the finished prospect, but Magny has proved time and time again that he is able to fend off rising contenders.

Ian Garry talks to The Schmo

How does Ian Garry do this weekend?