‘I Grew Up Watching Him’: Opponent Honors Jose Aldo After Emotional UFC 315 Farewell

ByRoss Markey
'I Grew Up Watching Him': Opponent Honors Jose Aldo After Emotional UFC 315 Farewell

Off the back of his upset win over former featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo at UFC 315 over the weekend, Aiemann Zahabi has heaped praise on the Brazilian stalwart, with the former appearing to once more confirm his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Jose Aldo, a former undisputed featherweight champion in the promotion, made his return to action over the weekend in Quebec, Canada — dropping a contentious unanimous decision loss to home town favorite, Zahabi — in just his fourth loss in the weight class during his storied Octagon tenure.

gettyimages 2214441397 612x612 1

And following the defeat, the Manaus veteran placed his gloves on the Octagon canvas, appearing to confirm his intentions to retire from mixed martial arts once again — this time in definitive fashion.

READ MORE:  UFC Insider Accuses Alex Pereira of Lying About Being Hacked: 'It's Too Convenient'

Aiemann Zahabi heaps praise on Jose Aldo amid retirement

Off the back of the decision, the Brazilian was lauded by victor, Zahabi — who spoke of the inaugural featherweight kingpin as an idol of his during his career in combat sports.

gettyimages 2214440551 612x612 1

“It was an honor to share the Octagon with a legend like Jose Aldo,” Aiemann Zahabi told assembled media following his UFC 315 triumph. “I grew up watching him, and he’s one of the greatest champions our sport has ever seen. To fight him in front of my home crowd in Montreal, that’s something I’ll never forget.”

“I heard him say in the cage that he just doesn’t have it in his heart anymore,” Zahabi continued. “That’s a hard thing for any fighter to admit, especially someone who’s accomplished as much as he has. I have nothing but respect for him and his career.”

READ MORE:  "A Beautiful War” Alexa Grasso Predicts Fireworks in Clash of Punches vs. Kicks At UFC 315 Against Natalia Silva

On his official X account to boot, Jose Aldo also addressed his retirement from combat sports, appearing to hint that his decision to walk away from the Octagon this time around was one he would be wholly honoring.

Report - Jose Aldo set for return fight against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Canada

“This may have been my last time inside the Octagon. This week, I faced one of the biggest battles of my life, and it wasn’t against an opponent, but within myself. Over the past few years, I rekindled the dream of becoming a champion once again. I trained as I always did, gave…

“more than I ever had. But while cutting weight, something inside me said: “You don’t need to do this anymore.” And I listened. It’s time to move forward. To live for my wife, for my kids. To celebrate the story I wrote with every war, every belt earned through blood and faith.

READ MORE:  Jack Della Maddalena beating Belal Muhammad wouldn't be surprising, says Sean Brady

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts