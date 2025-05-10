Aiemann Zahabi Scores Decision Win Over Jose Aldo in Exciting Blood-Soaked Scrap – UFC 315 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi - UFC 315 Highlights

Aiemann Zahabi scored the biggest win of his MMA career, defeating ex-champion Jose Aldo in a brutal back-and-forth war at UFC 315 in Montreal.

After a relatively slow start by both fighters, Zahabi appeared to find his timing in the final minute. Aldo landed some stiff shots to the body, but Zahabi’s pressure, particularly late in the opening stanza, signaled that his confidence is growing with each passing second.

gettyimages 2214440551 612x612 1

The second stanza was fairly competitive, but Zahabi landed the best strike of the round, connecting on a right hand that got a clear reaction out of the former featherweight king.

gettyimages 2214441139 612x612 1

Things really picked up in the third round with Aldo landing a knee up the middle that rocked Zahabi and sent him crashing to the canvas. ‘Junior’ poured it on, looking for a big finish, but Zahabi survived the onslaught and got back to his feet.

gettyimages 2214440709 612x612 1

Aldo exhausted himself going for the kill, allowing Zahabi to mount an epic comeback, getting Aldo on the mat and lighting up the ex-champion with a bevy of brutal elbows that had Aldo pouring blood from his head. Unfortunately, Zahabi wasn’t able to get the finish, but the third-round onslaught was enough to get the victory on all three judges’ scorecards.

Official Result: Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

gettyimages 2214441397 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315:

