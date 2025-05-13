In an interview with Nick Aktin, current interim ONE kickboxing strawweight champion Johnathan Di Bella would talk about his current status as interim champion and what the future holds for him, as it seems a rematch with current kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Prajanchai is in the works. The Thai champion in Prajanchai has floated the idea of facing other top talents in super fights, such as Takeru Segawa, instead of facing Di Bella in a rematch. With the possibility of Johnathan Di Bella defending his interim title being a real possibility, Nick Aktin inquired with the Canadian Italian about a possible interim title defense. Di Bella would say the following:

“Yeah, I don’t mind. I don’t mind. Yeah, I don’t mind defending my interim title. If he’s still going to be the champion and, you know, he wants to go to a different division, I don’t mind defending my interim title. I don’t mind—um—I just want to, like, uh, I would like to fight him because he’s a champion. So, I’ve got to beat him first. That would be my first choice. But if I have to continue fighting without him, if he wants to go uh fight other guys…”

The idea of strange events like interim champions defeind titles isn’t terrible uncommon, as interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defended his interim title just last year against Curtis Blaydes. And even more strangely when Nabili Anane dominated Superlek in their rematch, which was made a 3 round non title fight due to Superlek missing weight. Nabil Anane stayed the interim champion and was not promoted to undisputed so it’s not out of the realm of possibility in ONE Championship.

Johnathan di Bella is ready to play hard to prove himself once again

Johnathan Di Bella has very much found himself outside the favor of the boss, Chatri Sityodtong, and the promotion in general. As he is very much not a company favorite, however, the Canadian-Italian is not deterred by having the odds stacked against him. as he is taking the approach that he is willing to defend the interim title to prove that while he may not be undisputed, that he is the real champion of the strawweight division.