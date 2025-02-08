Prajanchai Busts Open Ellis Badr Barboza En Route to Doctor’s Stoppage TKO – ONE Fight Night 28 Highlights

Prajanchai delivered another lights-out performance en route to retaining his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 28 in Bangkok.

After a fairly conservative opening round that saw both fighters sizing up one another, things really began to pop off in the second with the Thai titleholder opening up his striking and busting open his opponent, British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza, with a slick inside elbow.

By the time we reached the third, Prajanchai was in clear control of the contest and even began to do a little trash-talking, much to the delight of the hometown crown.

Near the two-minute mark of the penultimate round, the Thai caught Barboza with another inside elbow to the same eye he’d busted open early. This caused the cut to open up even further, leaving the Brit with a completely split eyelid. Seeing the damage, referee Olivier Coste paused the contest to have ringside doctors take a look at the injury. Moments later Coste waived off the bout, awarding the contest to Prajanchai via a technical knockout in the fourth round.

Official Result: Prajanchai def. Ellis Badr Barboza via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:55 of Round 4 to retain the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship

Check out highlights from Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28:

AND STILL 👑 Prajanchai puts on a Muay Thai masterclass against Ellis Badr Barboza to force a doctor stoppage and retain the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title! #ONEFightNight28

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on Sky Sports

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries… pic.twitter.com/alCImWTUjp — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 8, 2025

Slice and dice! 🩸



Dominant strawweight title defense for Prajanchai. On top of multiple cuts, a deep gash above Ellis Barboza's left eye proved too much, prompting the ringside doctor to stop the fight.#ONEFightNight28 pic.twitter.com/HICng4TVgP — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 8, 2025