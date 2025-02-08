Prajanchai Busts Open Ellis Badr Barboza En Route to Doctor’s Stoppage TKO – ONE Fight Night 28 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Prajanchai delivered another lights-out performance en route to retaining his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 28 in Bangkok.

After a fairly conservative opening round that saw both fighters sizing up one another, things really began to pop off in the second with the Thai titleholder opening up his striking and busting open his opponent, British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza, with a slick inside elbow.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer ONE Friday Fights 1 1920X1280 23

By the time we reached the third, Prajanchai was in clear control of the contest and even began to do a little trash-talking, much to the delight of the hometown crown.

Near the two-minute mark of the penultimate round, the Thai caught Barboza with another inside elbow to the same eye he’d busted open early. This caused the cut to open up even further, leaving the Brit with a completely split eyelid. Seeing the damage, referee Olivier Coste paused the contest to have ringside doctors take a look at the injury. Moments later Coste waived off the bout, awarding the contest to Prajanchai via a technical knockout in the fourth round.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai Sam A Gaiyanghadao ONE Friday Fights 22 36 1200x800 1

Official Result: Prajanchai def. Ellis Badr Barboza via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:55 of Round 4 to retain the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship

1ab93575 80ee 4ac3 adb8 d6b4ba5e1350 3e9c8ff0

Check out highlights from Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

