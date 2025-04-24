Japanese Icon Takeru Segawa Holds pads for kids in a school he helped build in Vietnam
Legendary K-1 kickboxer Takeru Segawa has recently played a significant role in the development and building of the school. Having used his fight purse from his fight against Rodtang at ONE 172 to help underprivileged youth in Vietnam get a quality education. The Japanese kickboxing icon is proving himself to be not just a champion in the ring, but also a champion in life, helping others achieve their goals and dreams.
The Takeru would do activities with kids and staff, such as playing frisbee, signing autographs, and even holding focus mitts to help the Vietnamese youth develop their kickboxing skills, which we may see in the future.
Takeru wants to be more than just a fighter; he wants to be a true martial artist.
The Natural Born Crusher exudes power and violence with his brutal style of kickboxing and is the most incredible knockout artist of his generation. He exudes a far more gentle philanthropic side to everyday life, and he has seemingly emotionally moved past the brutal defeat at the hands of Rodtang. Proving that to the K-1 icon, life isn’t about winning at all times, but about paying it forward to those who need it. A true martial artist not just in the ring and the gym, but in life as a whole.