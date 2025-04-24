Legendary K-1 kickboxer Takeru Segawa has recently played a significant role in the development and building of the school. Having used his fight purse from his fight against Rodtang at ONE 172 to help underprivileged youth in Vietnam get a quality education. The Japanese kickboxing icon is proving himself to be not just a champion in the ring, but also a champion in life, helping others achieve their goals and dreams.

Takeru used his fight purse to build a school for underprivileged children in Vietnam’s Lâm Bình District.



“Seeing the kids having fun at the school I built gave me yet another reason to live as a fighter.”#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/ac4TsRCWNw — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) April 19, 2025

The Takeru would do activities with kids and staff, such as playing frisbee, signing autographs, and even holding focus mitts to help the Vietnamese youth develop their kickboxing skills, which we may see in the future.

More than a fighter 🥊 @takerusegawa helped open a school in Lam Binh County in Vietnam with his fight earnings — empowering kids with education, sports, and dreams 🙏#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/yhUMwl9U2O — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 22, 2025

Takeru wants to be more than just a fighter; he wants to be a true martial artist.

The Natural Born Crusher exudes power and violence with his brutal style of kickboxing and is the most incredible knockout artist of his generation. He exudes a far more gentle philanthropic side to everyday life, and he has seemingly emotionally moved past the brutal defeat at the hands of Rodtang. Proving that to the K-1 icon, life isn’t about winning at all times, but about paying it forward to those who need it. A true martial artist not just in the ring and the gym, but in life as a whole.