Tom Aspinall stops Curtis Blaydes with lightning fast first round KO win – UFC 304 Highlights

Avenging his sole Octagon loss tonight in the co-main event of UFC 304, interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall makes lightwork of perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in their title rematch — stopping the Illinois native with a first round TKO win via ground strikes in Manchester.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight titleholder, won his spoils back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, running through Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich with another dominant opening round knockout win in New York.

And drawing heavyweight staple, Blaydes tonight after suffering a debilitating knee injury — resulting in a TKO loss to the former two years ago, Tom Aspinall became the first fighter since Renan Barao to successfully retain an interim crown.

Laying waste to Blaydes inside just a single minute in tonight’s co-headliner at UFC 304, Atherton native, Aspinall winged in with a looping straight shot — felling Blaydes to his back on the canvas, before swarming and leaping on the former, forcing him to belly out and landing a TKO victory.

And in the immediate aftermath of his one-sided stoppage win, Aspinall once more called for a title unification pairing against fellow heavyweight gold holder, Jon Jones — who is expected to take on Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 later this year.

Below, catch the highlights from Tom Aspinall’s knockout win over Curtis Blaydes

ONE MINUTE IS ALL IT TOOK! 😱@AspinallMMA got it done in the first round! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/EfopAgjlQo — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024