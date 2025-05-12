Tom Aspinall: “All I Need Is One” Vows to Exploit Jon Jones’ Mileage in Upcoming UFC Championship Clash

The reigning UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made it clear that his sights are firmly set on a unification bout with Jon Jones, the division’s undisputed champion. While the fight has yet to be officially booked, Aspinall’s confidence is unwavering as he assesses the challenge ahead.

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones: Respect for a Legend, Confidence to Finish Him

In an interview with High Performance, the English-born Tom Aspinall highlighted Jon Jones’ long tenure and the wear that comes with years at the top. The interim champ explained:

“He’s like 37/38 years old, but not only that, he’s got a million miles on the clock. I just think I can exploit it. To get out the way of me for 25 minutes, without getting hit once, and that’s all I need just one. That’s going to be very difficult for anybody,”

The British contender believes Jon Jones’ experience, once his greatest asset, may now be a vulnerability he can target in the octagon. Tom Aspinall’s respect for Jones’ legacy is evident. He added:

“No one is ever going to be the perfect complete fighter, but Jon [Jones], in my opinion, if you look at his body of work over the last 15 years. He’s as close as you can get to perfection.”

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Yet, Aspinall is convinced that his own power and timing could be the difference-maker if the fight materializes. The anticipation for this heavyweight clash has been mounting, with Aspinall expressing frustration over his record-setting stint as interim champion while waiting for Jones. “That’s not something that I wanted. I’m not proud of that one. The interim title is nice. But the longest-reigning one? I obviously wanted to contend for the undisputed in the time that I’ve been interim,” Aspinall admitted.

Negotiations for the fight have been ongoing, with UFC CEO Dana White stating that the promotion remains committed to making the bout happen this year. Aspinall, who has been active in training and ready to compete, insists he will only fight for the undisputed title, making it clear that Jones is his primary target.

As the MMA world waits for the official announcement, the narrative is set: Aspinall, the hungry challenger with knockout power, believes Jones’ legendary career has left him with exploitable mileage. All it takes, Aspinall says, is one clean shot, an opportunity he’s determined to seize if and when the two finally meet in the octagon.