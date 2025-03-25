ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong Criticisizes Jonathan Di Bella’s Lack of Killer Instinct: ‘He Can’t Finish Anybody’

Jonathan Di Bella may have left ONE 172 with the interim strawweight kickboxing world championship around his waist, but ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong was far from impressed with his performance.

In one of four title clashes inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, Di Bella went toe-to-toe with Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, with the winner leaving as the new interim titleholder of the strawweight division and a guaranteed date with undisputed champion Prajanchai. After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Di Bella was declared the winner via unanimous decision, putting 26 pounds of gold around his waist for the second time.

AND NEW 👑 Jonathan Di Bella outduels living legend Sam-A by unanimous decision to claim the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship! @jondibella



Tune in to ONE's Facebook and YouTube outside of Japan NOW to catch the rest of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang!#ONE172 |… pic.twitter.com/m488ZVSeOL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

However, Di Bella’s performance against a fighter 13 years his elder left a lot to be desired.

During Sunday’s ONE 172 post-fight press conference in Japan, Sityodtong was critical of Di Bella’s killer instinct, or lack thereof.

I love Jonathan. Definitely,” Sityodtong began. “He’s one of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet. But I’m always puzzled when he can’t finish anybody. So this is my feedback to him, please show me some finishes, you know, and then he’s gonna be the biggest star in the world. I think, sorry, you know I love you, you’re an incredible striker. But I thought he could have finished Sam-A in the second round, first or second round he could have finished it. If he had the killer instinct, he could have finished the fight.

Sityodtong Confirms Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai rematch is next

Di Bella improved his overall record to 13-1 with four of those wins coming under the ONE Championship banner. As for what comes next for the Canadian-Italian, Sityodtong confirmed that a unification clash between Di Bella and Prajanchai would be next.

“I would love to see Jonathan Di Bella versus Prajanchai, for sure,” he added. “I think that fight is the next fight. You know, it’s two of the world’s greatest strikers on the planet. I want to see it.”

Last year, Di Bella came up short against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68. Since then, he’s scored back-to-back wins, besting Rui Botelho and Sam-A.

Prajanchai is currently on a six-fight win streak with his latest victory coming against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 in February. Prajanchai finished Barboza in the fourth round via knockout.