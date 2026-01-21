“His Gas Tank Is Gonna Be F**ked” – UFC Fans Panic After Paddy Pimblett Vaping Video

Paddy Pimblett has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video surfaced showing him vaping during training camp ahead of his interim lightweight title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 on Saturday.

The Pimblett footage appeared in a YouTube video posted by UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who visited Pimblett at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool. During their conversation about the UFC landscape and Pimblett’s upcoming title shot, the 31-year-old was spotted taking a puff from a vape while on a break from training.

Paddy Pimblett Vaping Video Goes Viral Days Before Biggest Fight of His Career

The clip went viral almost immediately after being posted by MMA content creator Dovy Simu, who wrote “Bro why is paddy pimblett vaping???” on X (formerly Twitter). The video sparked significant debate across social media platforms about the Liverpool fighter’s cardio and readiness for the biggest fight of his career.​

Bro why is paddy pimblett vaping??? pic.twitter.com/CGldaKzAMR — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 20, 2026

Mixed Reactions from Fans and Fighters of Paddy Pimblett Vaping

Fan reactions ranged from concern to outright panic about Pimblett’s chances against the experienced Gaethje. One user commented, “His gas tank is gonna be f**ked if he doesn’t finish Gaethje in the first 2 rounds hahaha.” Another simply stated, “Annnnnnd my bets changed,” suggesting the footage was enough to alter their betting pick entirely. While others joke, “Man went from octagon to nicotine dragon.”

The criticism wasn’t universal, though. Professional MMA fighter Leah McCourt jumped to Pimblett’s defense, writing “Lol most fighters I know do. And world champion boxers.” Her comment referenced the fact that vaping and smoking aren’t uncommon among combat sports athletes, with UFC welterweight Carlos Prates having openly discussed smoking up to 10 cigarettes a day during training camps.

Another supporter pointed out the double standard, stating “Instead of giving Paddy sh*t for smoking but never once have I seen Carlos Prates get stick for it. W** is wrong with MMA fans f**king hell.” One user took a more pragmatic view, writing “He’s a grown ass man he can vape if he wants to vape.”

Some fans and MMA observers have suggested Pimblett’s vaping habit could serve a practical purpose during his weight cut. Nicotine has well-documented appetite-suppressing properties, which many fighters use to manage hunger during their strict training camps. Supporters pointed out that vaping could simply be a tool to combat food cravings during this period rather than a sign of lacking dedication.

Paddy Pimblett has big plans for 2026. [Image courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

UFC 324 Championship Concerns

The timing of the video has amplified concerns about Pimblett’s cardio heading into what will be only his second five-round fight in the UFC. With the interim lightweight title on the line, many fans expected to see evidence of intense cardio work rather than recreational habits. Gaethje is known for thriving in championship rounds and maintaining a punishing pace, which makes the vaping footage particularly worrisome for Pimblett backers.​​

Despite the controversy, Pimblett has stated he feels in peak condition for the fight. The Liverpool athlete revealed he’s “the lightest I’ve been this far out” in his fight camp and expects an easy weight cut to the 155-pound championship limit. This marks a contrast to his previous fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April, where he dropped 40 pounds in seven weeks before stopping the former Bellator champion with brutal ground-and-pound in the third round.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after defeating Michael Chandler of the United States by TKO in a lightweight fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Pimblett enters UFC 324 with a perfect 7-0 record in the UFC and has won nine consecutive fights overall. The Liverpool fighter trains at Next Generation MMA under coaches Paul Rimmer and Ellis Hampson and holds a second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Whether the vaping incident is a harmless distraction or a legitimate red flag will be answered when Pimblett faces Gaethje at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday night in the main event of the first UFC card on Paramount+.