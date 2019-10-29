Henry Cejudo Snubs Joseph Benavidez, Eying Edgar Or Cruz Next

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo is not interested in fighting Joseph Benavidez and defending the flyweight title next. Instead, he wants to fight either Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz.

Why he wants to fight at bantamweight is simple. Making 125-pounds is hard for him and he prefers to fight at 135-pounds.

“Dana can say what he wants, and he’s the president and what not, but when you own two weight classes, when you have some kingdoms, I think I have the leverage,” Cejudo said on Brendan Schaub on the “Food Truck Diaries,” (via MMA Junkie). “No one’s going to force me to fight someone that I don’t want.

“Cutting weight is hard for me, man. Making ’25 is hard. My debut in the UFC, I didn’t make weight. I didn’t make weight a few times in my fighting career trying to make ’25.”

If he does stay at bantamweight, he has two fighters in mind, and they are, Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz. Even though Benavidez has a win over him, Cejudo says the weight cut is not worth it for him, so he believes his career will end at bantamweight.

“I like Frankie Edgar. I like the Dominick Cruz right now,” Cejudo said. “That’s what’s jumping at me. As much as Joe does have a victory over me … but at the end of the day, it’s cutting the weight, man – especially being up at ’35 and then feeling good, and having a good camp, and just being more happy. Be more happy, literally – like, I cut 25 pounds to get down to ’25.

“I’m going to end up finishing my career at bantamweight, 100 percent.”

If he does not defend the flyweight belt, there is a very good chance he would be forced to vacate the title. Then, Benavidez would fight someone for the vacant title.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo not being interested in fighting Joseph Benavidez?