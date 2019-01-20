Henry Cejudo Says ‘Flyweights Ain’t Dying’ After UFC Brooklyn

Henry Cejudo scored a shocking TKO win over bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw (watch highlights) in the main event of last night’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The stoppage, which came after only 32 seconds, was hotly debated in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Many felt it was a tad early, and Dillashaw was chief among the doubters. He claimed he deserved a rematch after the fight was ‘stolen from him,’ and UFC President Dana White tended to agree with him.

Regardless, Cejudo is on top of the world today, and for more than one reason. Yes, he beat the bantamweight champion in resounding fashion, but the fight was rumored to be the last 125-pound title bout in UFC history. Longtime former champion Demetrious Johnson recently left for ONE Championship, and the writing appeared on the wall after several flyweights were released.

However, Cejudo claims flyweight is far from dead. In fact, he thinks it will only get better. Check out his statement this morning:

“The flyweights ain’t dying we multiplying.”

Future Of Flyweight

It remains to be seen if that is actually true. The division has a surging champion in “The Messenger.”

It also has a deserving perennial contender in Joseph Benavidez waiting in the wings. Based on that, you would think the division will get at least one more title bout.

Cejudo said he would grant Dillashaw an immediate rematch but at his home of 135 pounds. That fight that would leave the flyweights in limbo once again. For his part, Dillashaw wants to run it back at flyweight and not risk his title.

It will remain to be seen if that’s the best course of action for “The Viper,” because many think his weight cut affected his chin last night.