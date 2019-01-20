Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw Full Fight Video Highlights

Henry Cejudo left the MMA world with their jaws agape once again when he knocked out bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw in 32 seconds in the main event of last night’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was a shocking performance that followed his close decision win over all-time great Demetrious Johnson in his last fight. Many believed Dillashaw’s draining weight cut down to flyweight could compromise him. But few believed the bout would play out the way it did.

‘The Messenger’ rocked Dillashaw with a right hand to the temple early on, then followed up with a barrage of punches that got the stoppage from the referee. Dillashaw and many fans believed it was an early stoppage, but a huge win nonetheless.

Rewatch it here and let us know what you think: