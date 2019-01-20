TJ Dillashaw Eyes Henry Cejudo Rematch After Title Fight Was Stolen From Him

TJ Dillashaw eyes another fight against UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

This comes after Cejudo finished the UFC bantamweight champion to successfully retain the UFC flyweight title in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 1. This event down on Saturday night (January 19, 2019) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The expectation is that Cejudo will move up a weight class in order to do an immediate rematch against Dillashaw to challenge for the bantamweight title.

It all comes back to the early stoppage, which is what many people thought happened. The finish saw Dillashaw being rocked twice and dropped before being finished on the ground.

After the fight, Dillashaw made his feelings known and he wasn’t happy about how it ended.

Reaction

“Sucks to have it stolen from you,” Dillashaw told MMAjunkie. “I worked my butt off. It would be nice to actually get the chance to show it. It’s a title fight. It’s a champ-vs.-champ fight, and you’re going to stop the fight like that? I’m in on a single leg. (The referee) said, ‘Hey, show me something.’ I said, ‘OK.’ I’m on a single leg in a scramble, (Cejudo) stops punching, he’s defending a single leg. And (the referee’s) going to stop the fight? It’s just ridiculous. It’s pretty pathetic that I have better knowledge (than the referee).”



“If I’m going to lose, I want to lose,” Dillashaw said. “I want to lose if I’m going to lose. Look, congratulations, Henry Cejudo. Awesome. Great job, man. But you did not win. You did not win this fight. I am happy to accept defeat, but I did not lose. I was more rocked in the first Cody (Garbrandt) fight than that fight. I got clipped, hardly clipped behind the ear, and a grown man is going to be shoving you. Of course you’re going to be in a scramble. A grown-ass man is on top of me.”

It appears that Dillashaw will be able to write his wrong and how this fight ended. But, at the end of the day, he trained hard for this superfight and is fired up to get back inside of the Octagon.

“As you can tell, I’m a little frustrated. This (expletive) needs to happen again, at flyweight. This is bullshit. I worked my ass off 12 weeks to get here. To have it stolen from me in 30 seconds. You guys can see the fire. I’ll (expletive) fight tomorrow.”

