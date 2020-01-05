Henry Cejudo Hits Back At Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan

Spread the word!













UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo hit back at Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Cejudo has been angling for a title defense against Jose Aldo — despite the latter losing his bantamweight debut to Marlon Moraes, albeit a bit controversially.

Yan has since gone back-and-forth with Cejudo on social media and recently called for him to be stripped of the 135-pound crown so that he and Sterling could fight for the vacant title.

It’s an idea Sterling is on board with as he has been tagging Cejudo recently as well.

Well, Cejudo finally had a response for the duo:

“Since you and that ugly Russian are so obsessed with me. Why don’t you guys have a make out session 💋 and winner has the honor to bend the knee to King Triple C! P.s stop licking those ashy lips playboy. @josealdojunior is next to bend the knee! 🥇🥇🥇”

Since you and that ugly Russian are so obsessed with me. Why don’t you guys have a make out session 💋 and winner has the honor to bend the knee to King Triple C! P.s stop licking those ashy lips playboy. @josealdojunior is next to bend the knee! 🥇🥇🥇 https://t.co/JMH7jgWw0p — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 4, 2020

Sterling would clap back soon after:

“You snapping you fun-sized Fantastic 4 “Thing” doppelgänger?? Like I said, if you want to actually sell PPV’s, I’ll be ready to smack you around in Brooklyn, on the Khabib-Ferguson card. It’s not my fault you can’t move the needle by yourself CePooPoo!💩”

You snapping you fun-sized Fantastic 4 “Thing” doppelgänger?? Like I said, if you want to actually sell PPV’s, I’ll be ready to smack you around in Brooklyn, on the Khabib-Ferguson card. It’s not my fault you can’t move the needle by yourself CePooPoo!💩 https://t.co/4LtLFZKeaF — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 4, 2020

What do you make of the bantamweight title beef? Who do you think Cejudo should defend against next?