Petr Yan Calls For Bantamweight Title Fight With Aljamain Sterling

It appears Petr Yan wants Henry Cejudo to lose another title.

Cejudo was recently stripped — though he claims he vacated it — of the flyweight title as he plans on competing solely in the bantamweight division moving forward.

But rather than face a top contender such as Yan, Cejudo appears fixated on facing Jose Aldo next — despite the latter losing, albeit controversially, to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 earlier this month.

Yan, who also competed on the card with a dominant third-round knockout of Urijah Faber, has long campaigned for a bantamweight title shot. After all, he is 6-0 with the UFC and also holds wins over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

But if Cejudo is willing to chase the bigger fights rather than defend the title, “No Mercy” wants him to get stripped.

Instead, he and Aljamain Sterling will compete for the vacant title:

“If triple clown @HenryCejudo looking for easy “money” fights, he can go ahead and chase his intergender championship belt,” Yan tweeted. “While I will fight @funkmasterMMA for real 135 belt #stopthecircus“

Sterling is currently recovering from wrist surgery. But given that he is on a four-fight winning streak with his most recent victory coming over Pedro Munhoz, he certainly has a case for a title shot as well.

And he was down with Yan’s suggestion as he tagged UFC president Dana White soon after:

What do you think of Yan’s idea?