Social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov is slated to be in attendance this weekend at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. UAE to cheer on and support his fellow countryman, lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev on ‘Fight Island’ — and has sent a warning message to his opponent, Dan Hooker.



Reports emerged earlier this week detailing how Hasbulla would be in attendance at the Etihad Arena for the UFC 267 event in the promotion’s return to UAE for the first time since a trio of events back in January of this year.



The social media star is slated to support his fellow Russian, lightweight contender, Makhachev, who clashes with City Kickboxing favorite, Hooker in a pivotal 155lbs clash, following the removal of former lightweight kingpin, Rafael dos Anjos last month.



With news of Hasbulla’s arrival on ‘Fight Island’ surfacing, the aforenoted, Hooker claimed that he was bringing another social media influencer, Abdu Rozik, a rival or Hasbulla to Abu Dhabi in support of him during his media availability earlier this week.



“Who’s the other bloke?” Hooker asked of Rozik. “Who’s the guy on my team? Abdu! Abdu’s on my team. I’ve got a horse in the race now. I’m training my boy, Abdu, no word of a lie.“



“Abdu [Rozik] is on my team,” Hooker joked. “I’ve got a horse in the race now. I’m training my boy, Abdu… I’m not even sh*tting. Abdu is on my team, Hasbulla [Magomedov] can be on his [Islam Makhachev’s] team. He’s picked his horse. He picked the losing horse. Game on, baby.“



In response to Hooker this afternoon, Hasbulla posted a video directed at the Auckland, New Zealand striker, warning him to be careful, as well as claiming he would “smash” the lightweight contender.



“Dan Hooker — listen to me, my brother,” Hasbulla said. “I smash you. Be careful.“

UFC president Dana White excited to meet with Hasbulla ahead of UFC 267 on ‘Fight Island’

In a video message sent to UFC president, Dana White, Hasbulla warned the promotional leader of his impending arrival on ‘Fight Island”. “Dana White — I’m coming to UFC Abu Dhabi,” Hasbulla said. “See you, and be ready.“



Flying to Abu Dhabi, UAE — White responded, claiming he was excited to meet the 18-year-old. “Hasbulla [Magomedov] — I’m on the plane, I’m on Etihad (Airways) right now on the way to Abu Dhabi. I cannot wait for our meeting. And I cannot wait to see you.“