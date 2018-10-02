Gustafsson Claims Jon Jones Refuses To Sign UFC 230 Contract

Alexander Gustafsson claims Jon Jones ‘has gone missing’ before November 3’s UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

After Jones was recently given a reduced suspension by USADA, speculation ran rampant that ‘Bones’ would meet longtime rival Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 230. Current UFC 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier even said the UFC was attempting to get him to vacate his belt for the fight. UFC President Dana White confirmed on the ‘UFC Unfiltered’ podcast that the promotion was indeed looking into it.

But when a head-scratching main event was confirmed for UFC 230 today, the fight seemed like it wasn’t happening for now.

It’s lead Gustafsson to suggest Jones has gone into hiding. He trolled the troubled former champion on Instagram with a post claiming he signed his bout agreement before suggesting Jones was chicken:

@jonnybones, you are pissing me off! I signed my agreement. Where are you?? Are you chickening out again?? Stop being a coward! #chicken#signthecontract #scared

Gus Is Getting Impatient

‘The Mauler’ suggests that the ball is in Jones’ court. Apparently, all he need do is sign the contract so they can fight. But White has repeatedly said Jones will return in 2019 rather than at UFC 230.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation plays out. There’s a lot of doubt that Cormier will cut back down to 205 pounds to defend that title before he fights Brock Lesnar at heavyweight. Jones vs. Gustafsson is the only fight to make for the belt if that’s the case. There’s not enough talent at light heavyweight to avoid it due to the division’s pure lack of depth at the top.

Gustafsson, meanwhile, has been out of action for too long. He was last seen defeating Glover Teixeira in May 2017. Time could be running for his title relevancy. He’s been chasing a rematch with Jones ever since their classic first fight at UFC 165 in 2013.

Will he finally get the fight he’s been chasing for five years? Or is Jones truly M.I.A.?