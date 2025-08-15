UFC contender and all-around bogeyman Khamzat Chimaev is set to challenge Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in his first title shot at UFC 319 this Saturday. During media interviews, Du Plessis made some strong points in response to questions. When asked about Khamzat’s pace and the five-round fight, the champ said, “He didn’t change his game plan with Robert Whittaker because it was a five-rounder. That already tells me he’s not thinking about it—when he should be. Five rounds is a long time.”

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

He was likely referring to Chimaev’s few decision wins, where he appeared fatigued. “I’m not scared to get into that dark place. I can fight tired all day,” Dricus Du Plessis added.

He continued, “If this fight is only on the ground, so be it. If it’s only in the clinch, let’s go. If it’s an all-out war in the center – please, let’s go for that.”

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra, speaking on the JRE MMA podcast, shared that Dricus Du Plessis began Judo at age five and wrestling at 12, adding, “It’s not like he’s not a grappler.” With two submission wins in the UFC, Du Plessis is clearly ready to fight anywhere.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 06: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa is seen on stage during the UFC 312 press conference on February 06, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Both fighters, known for their durability, have just two decision wins each. A key factor to consider is that Dricus Du Plessis earned both of his decision victories in five-round championship fights. Khamzat, on the other hand, secured his decision wins in three-round, non-main event bouts—first in an all-time war against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, and more recently against former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on short notice. In both fights, Khamzat appeared to fatigue after the first round, surviving a knockdown by Burns at 170 and enduring a late surge from Usman in the third round of a fight he had already largely secured.

All these questions will be answered on Saturday night in what is sure to be must watch event.