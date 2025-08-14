Dricus Du Plessis Explains UFC 319 Gameplan Against Khamzat Chimaev: ‘To Try and K*ll You’

Dricus du Plessis‘ game plan at UFC 319 is simple.

Following an impressive 9-0 start inside the Octagon, including back-to-back middleweight title defenses against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, ‘Stillknocks’ will put his gold on the line against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday night in Chicago.

Much has been said about du Plessis’ chances of handing ‘Borz’ his first career loss in mixed martial arts, and what game plan the South African sensation should implement to give himself the best possible chance of doing so.

But for du Plessis, there’s only one game plan.

“It’s never personal,’ du Plessis said at the UFC 319 media day. “It’s just business. And I’ve said this many times. You can be the biggest [explicit] in the world or the nicest guy in the world. I’m still going out there to try and kill you, and it’s what I’m here to do.”

Du Plessis is ready to go five ‘Full Speed’ rounds with Chimaev

Thus far, that’s worked out pretty well for ‘DDP’ since making his UFC debut five years ago. He’s routinely outworked and outlasted the opposition, whether it’s three rounds or five, and ‘Stillknocks’ thinks his next title defense in ‘Chi-Town’ will be no different.