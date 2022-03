Sergey Spivak made quick work of Greg Hardy at UFC 272.

The Moldovian found success with this wrestling early but Hardy showed good defence for a couple of minutes.

Ultimately, Spivak was able to break through Hardy’s defence and take the full mount position.

The 27-year-old then unleashed ground strikes until the referee stepped in to wave off the fight.

Check out the highlights.

Yet another Greg Hardy loss. That’s just too bad!!! @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/nGOF3AQG48 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 6, 2022

Back in the win column in a π—•π—œπ—š way! 😀



Serghei Spivac came in with a point to prove. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/oYHJyzp9jd — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.