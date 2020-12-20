Greg Hardy has released a statement after suffering the first KO defeat of his career against Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17.

Hardy took to social media to address suffering his third UFC loss, he wrote.

“Gotta take my Ls like a man. Always have and always will. I have become a much better fighter but I am far from complete #tentoesdown this loss is deff on me, my coach’s and team are the best in the world. It’s on me to make adjustments.”

The ‘Prince Of War’ started the fight well and dominated the opening round. Hardy displayed great improvements in his striking and was able to sting his veteran opponent with several hard shots to clearly take the opening round.

In round two things went south quick when Tybura managed to secure his first takedown of the fight. Hardy showed his inexperience and began to curl up on the mat rather than look to improve his position or stand up. Tybura swarmed with vicious ground and pound before the referee waved off the fight.

The Polish fighter has enjoyed an excellent 2020 picking up four wins. Before stopping Hardy, Tybura beat Ben Rothwell, Maxim Grishin, and Sergey Spivak all by decision. The 35-year-old has managed to turn it around this year after ending 2019 with successive knockout defeats.

Hardy has been impressive since transitioning from American Football to MMA. After two wins on Dana White’s Contender Series he was invited to join the UFC. Hardy’s first fight with the premier fight promotion ended in controversial fashion as he was disqualified for illegally kneeing his opponent Allen Crowder. Hardy then picked up back-to-back KO wins over before he again found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. In between rounds during his decision win over Ben Sosoli, Hardy used an inhaler which is illegal. His win was eventually overturned to a no-contest. He followed that up with a decision loss to top contender Alexander Volkov. In 2020, Hardy beat Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene before falling to defeat at UFC Vegas 17.

Who should Greg Hardy fight next?