Greg Hardy Illegally Uses Inhaler In Between Rounds (Video)

Greg Hardy did not record a win at UFC Boston earlier tonight (Fri. October 18, 2019). Initially, Hardy went three rounds with Ben Sosoli and took home the unanimous decision victory when it was all said and done.

However, in between the second and third round, footage surfaced online of Hardy using an inhaler. Although Hardy is cleared to use the inhaler in training, he is not allowed to do so during the actual fight. Check out the video of Hardy’s illegal inhaler use below.

Footage of the inhaler usage that led to Greg Hardy's win being overturned and declared a No Contest #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/qmZ8KtXyVO October 19, 2019

As a result, after the UFC Boston event was over, it was announced that Hardy’s victory has been overturned to a No Contest. It will be interesting to see where Hardy goes from here after the entire debacle. Aside from the controversy surrounding his fight, Hardy undoubtedly improved drastically from his last performance.

One thing mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will keep their eyes on moving forward is whether or not the inhaler controversy impacts the level of opponent Haryd receives in his next fight.

What do you think about Hardy’s win being overturned after the use of the inhaler?