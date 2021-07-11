In typical Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa — the majority of his fights are action-packed regardless of length, and once more tonight — ended with a shoey from the Australian — following a massive first round knockout win over Greg ‘The Prince of War’ Hardy.

Throwing a multitude of leg kicks to Hardy’s lead orthodox left early and often, Tuivasa was himself clipped with a left hand from Hardy, drawing a notable wobble from the Aussie. However, as Hardy rushed in to find a potential finish, he was clipped with a pair of counter left hands from Tuivasa. — sending the former NFL linebacker to the canvas, unconscious.

Below, catch the highlights from Tuivasa’s stoppage over Hardy, as well as his shoey post-fight.