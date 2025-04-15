Government Stalls Dublin Mayor Vote Amid Fears of Conor McGregor’s Controversial Political Rise

Dublin’s Directly Elected Mayor Plan on Ice Over Conor McGregor Fears. The Irish government is reportedly delaying plans for a directly elected mayor of Dublin amid concerns that such a move could open the door for controversial figures like Conor McGregor to gain significant political power. While McGregor’s recent announcement of a presidential bid has been widely dismissed as improbable, officials are particularly wary of the more attainable mayoral role, which would grant substantial authority over local budgets and taxes. The government’s hesitation follows the election of an independent candidate as Limerick’s first directly elected mayor, intensifying fears that a high-profile outsider could similarly capture Dublin’s top municipal office.

Conor McGregor’s Controversial Past Sparks Dublin Mayor Election Concerns

Conor McGregor, a former UFC champion, has become a polarizing figure in Irish public life, especially after his incendiary social media posts during the 2023 Dublin riots. Authorities investigated his online comments for alleged incitement to hatred, with McGregor writing, “Ireland, we are at war,” and blaming immigration for the violence that erupted after a stabbing outside a primary school.

Although he later stated, “I do not condone last night’s riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty,” critics in the Irish parliament accused him of “whipping up this level of poison and hate” among his millions of followers.

Conor McGregor, for his part, has accused the government of making him a “scapegoat” for the unrest, insisting, “Attempt to scapegoat me all you wish. If it makes you feel better, I will take it. The truth of the many failed policies of this government however, will never stop being the reason we have innocent children in hospital on life support after being stabbed by a deranged criminal”

Conor McGregor has publicly announced that he wants to be president of Ireland. In March 2025, McGregor declared his intention to run in the upcoming Irish presidential election, positioning himself as a challenger to the government and vowing to oppose the EU Migration Pact.

McGregor’s campaign centers on anti-immigration rhetoric and promises to put the EU Migration Pact to a public referendum if elected. He has also drawn attention for his recent visit to former U.S. President Donald Trump, wearing a “Make Ireland Great Again” hat.

Could Conor McGregor Run Dublin? Government Hesitates Over Mayoral Election

Beyond his recent political ambitions, McGregor’s past is marked by a series of high-profile incidents involving violence and public disorder. He has faced accusations of inciting riots, including his role in the 2023 Dublin unrest, and has a history of confrontational behavior at sporting events, such as the infamous melee at Bellator 187 in Dublin and the 2018 attack on a bus at a UFC event in New York.

In November 2024, Conor McGregor was found liable in a civil court for raping Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018, and was ordered to pay her over €248,000 in damages. he jury determined that McGregor had assaulted Hand after hearing detailed testimony about the incident, which included evidence of significant injuries and emotional trauma. McGregor has denied the allegations, maintained that the encounter was consensual, and has announced plans to appeal the verdict.

Despite his claims to be the “only logical choice” to lead Ireland, McGregor’s attempts to run for president face significant legal and political obstacles. Experts note that his chances of even appearing on the ballot are “close to zero,” and his popularity in Ireland has waned amid ongoing controversies and legal troubles.