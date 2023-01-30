Gilbert Burns wants BMF title on the line for Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 287

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, wants the BMF title on the line for upcoming bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.

UFC fans will be treated to a 170lb matchup, that has the potential to produce an a truly exciting contest as Masvidal and Burns are slated to face each other in just over a couple months. The pair will be placed in the co-main event slot, just before the anticipated rematch of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

This, paired with title aspirations from both men already make the stakes high, but Burns wants to up them even more. The 36-year-old called for Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ championship to also be on the line for their fight.

Come on @danawhite April 8 has to be 5 rounds! Put that belt on the line! Everybody knows It’s only one guy in the @ufc that fights ANYONE! #ufc287 pic.twitter.com/XRYhB2phLP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 30, 2023

Masvidal won the title following his 2019 victory over Nate Diaz, with the belt being made especially for the event.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

The fight between Burns and Masvidal has been months in the making, with the two exchanges words across social media as well as many rumoured dates.

Burns is fresh off a win over Neil Magny, submitting the 35-year-old with an arm triangle in the very first round at UFC 283. This was the Brazilians return bout after his fight of the year candidate against Khamzat Chimaev, going to war with the undefeated prospect over three rounds.

As for Masvidal, he will hope to get his first win since his win over Diaz, following losses to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman over his last three Octagon walks.

