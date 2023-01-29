Jorge Masvidal vows to ‘Cook’ rival Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC 287 showdown

UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal send a message to Gilbert burns ahead of their April 8 clash.

UFC president Dana White recently announced the main and co-main events for UFC 287, declaring the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira had been made official for the headlining sport. As the for the chief support, Burns and Masvidal would finally be matched up after months of anticipation and proposed dates.

Recent form suggests that this fight will be one not to miss, as both men have shown willingness to exchange leather on the feet. Burns is fresh off an impressive one round blitz of perennial top-15 welterweight, Neil Magny, sinking an arm triangle in to secure the win.

Burns’ fight before that, against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev saw Burns gained favour with the fans, going to war and troubling Chimaev, raising his stock even in a loss.

Masvidal does not seem concerned with the Burns’ recent showings, sending out a tongue-in-cheek to the Brazilian ahead of their scheduled contest.

Jorge Masvidal with a message to Gilbert Burns ahead of their #UFC287 clash on April 8th. 👀 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/pcaT5xqfDs — MMA DIRT (@MMADIRTcom) January 28, 2023

“My brother Gilbert,” Masvidal began. “Nothing but love and respect, I think you’re a great fighter but I’m gonna do you just like I did this meat, my brudda. You’re gonna get cooked, April 8th.”– Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal looks to return to winning ways

While ‘Gamebred’ remains one of the UFC’s more notable names, the 38-year-old has not one since November of 2019, when he beat Nate Diaz for the BMF title. Masvidal is 0-3 since then has, dropping loses to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. a win could see Masvidal thrown straight back into title contention, especially if Leon Edwards is still champion.

