Jon Jones weighing 260lbs ahead of return fight at UFC 309: ’16 more weeks to become the beast’

Expected to make his comeback to the Octagon at the end of the year in a blockbuster headliner at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Jon Jones has revealed he currently weighs 260lbs ahead of his clash with veteran ex-champion, Stipe Miocic.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight titleholder, has been out of action for over 500 days since his most recent return to the UFC – without a fight since March of last year.

Sidelined through injury setbacks, Rochester native, Jones most recently snatched the then-vacant heavyweight crown in a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And currently awaiting bench trial after he was charged with two misdemeanors amid an alleged incident with a drug-testing agent at his residence back in March, Jones has since pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and also interfering with communications.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

Jon Jones reveals massive weight ahead of UFC 309

Previewing his comeback fight against Miocic later this annum in a first outing in ‘The Big Apple’ for the New York native, Jones has revealed he is weighing a whopping 260lbs as he continues training for his return to combat sports.

“Tomorrow, I’ll be 37 years old!!” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I’m 260 pounds 16 weeks away from fighting the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history. I feel like I’m in a great spot right before training camp ramps up. My form is far from perfect in these videos, but I’m happy with it considering the surgeries I recently had. 16 more weeks to become the beast, that’s exactly what I will do. #Champion2024”

Tomorrow, I’ll be 37 years old !! I’m 260 pounds 16 weeks away from fighting the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history. I feel like I’m in a great spot right before training camp ramps up. My form is far from perfect in these videos, but I’m happy with it considering the… pic.twitter.com/kpns3gJOk4 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 18, 2024

Issued a stark warning by fellow former two-weight champion, Randy Couture ahead of his fight with Miocic, Jones has been warned the veteran Ohio has likely the best chance amongst other competitors of beating the former at UFC 309.

Who do you think wins at UFC 309: Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?