Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady – Matchup Breakdown and Betting Odds

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady is set to take place on September 7, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This fight is a main event in the welterweight division, featuring two of the top contenders aiming to solidify their positions within the UFC rankings.

Gilbert Burns

“Durinho” Gilbert Burns, of Brazil, is a veteran MMA fighter with an impressive submission grappling background having won multiple championships in grappling before transitioning to MMA. Currently, he is ranked in the top 10 with notable victories over fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson, and Tyron Woodley.

Sean Brady

The US-born Sean Brady is ranked number 8 in the UFC welterweight rankings. Brady has a professional record of 16 wins and 1 loss, with his only defeat coming against Belal Muhammad, the current champion. He is known for his grappling ability, holding a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and has secured impressive submission victories over fighters like Kelvin Gastelum and Jake Matthews.

Brady is coming off a submission win against Kelvin Gastelum and is looking to use this fight against Burns as a stepping stone to further establish himself as a top contender in the division.

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

For Brazil’s Gilbert Burns, a victory would help him regain momentum and potentially move closer to another title shot. For Sean Brady, defeating a seasoned and highly-ranked opponent like Burns would be a major boost to his career, possibly propelling him into the top tier of the welterweight division and closer to a title opportunity.

The odds suggest that Sean Brady is expected to win the fight, based on factors such as his recent performance. Sean Brady is the favorite with odds of -180, while Gilbert Burns is the underdog with odds of +143.

The matchup is the main event fight on September 7, 2024, live from Las Vegas, USA.