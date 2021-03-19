Former UFC Welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns is eager to get back into the octagon and has been given multiple options regarding an opponent for his return.

We looking for June!

2 guys said yes! Colby said no!

I said yes for both waiting for the UFC now @AliAbdelaziz00 #TheComeBack — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 18, 2021

Earlier today on Twitter Burns shared that he and his team were looking at potentially returning in June and out of the three opponents that had been approached to face him, two had said yes, and Colby Covington had said no.

Both burns and his team appear to have been eyeing the Covington fight with Burns posting shortly after about the number one ranked contender.

I don’t want slap this guy for free, even though he deserves! But if he keep saying no to fight me, I might have to 🤷🏾‍♂️



Eu não quero bater nesse cara na rua e de graça, msm ele merecendo. Mas se ele continuar negando lutar comigo, acho q vou ter q fazer isso 🤷🏾‍♂️ @ColbyCovMMA pic.twitter.com/PT7UGEzUiZ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 18, 2021

“I don’t want slap this guy for free, even though he deserves! But if he keep saying no to fight me, I might have to”

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Burns’ manager Ali Abdelaziz requested this fight for his client, however, this wasn’t the only name with the team also asking for Michael Chiesa. It is currently unclear if Chiesa is one of the fighters who agreed to fight Burns in June when approached.

Gilbert Burns eager to book a fight. Per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00, he’s asked for Colby Covington, but also mentioned to UFC Michael Chiesa. Abdelaziz says he’s talked with Kamaru and as long as he’s champ, Colby won’t get a rematch unless he faces another contender first. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 18, 2021

Also, Abdelaziz who also manages Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared that he had spoken to the champ and while he holds the belt Covington will need to defeat another contender before he is granted a rematch.

Covington and Usman faced off at UFC 245 in December of 2019, in this extremely close fight Usman was able to finish Covington in the fifth round to defend his title. Since then Covington has only entered the octagon a single time to face former champion, Tyron Woodley, in September of 2020.

Burns is coming off his own failed attempt at the title against his teammate and friend Usman and is currently the number two ranked contender right behind Covington.

Right now, Burns’ mystery opponent remains a secret, however, there are three free fighters in the top six who are not currently booked, Leon Edwards, Stephen Thompson, and Michael Chiesa so it could likely be one of these fighters.