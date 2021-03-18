Despite the controversial ending to their UFC Vegas 21 headliner last weekend, welterweight contender, Leon Edwards has distanced himself from a potential rematch against Belal Muhammad, but claims if he was to meet the Chicago native again he’d beat him “ten times out of ten“.

Making his first Octagon appearance since UFC Fight Night San Antonio back in July of 2019, Birmingham native, Edwards started brightly, to say the least, snapping a stinging one-two in the opening round, before forcing a wobble and retreat from Muhammad via a whipping left high-kick around Muhammad’s guard.



Seeing the matchup called in the second round, Edwards landed an unintentional poke to Muhammad’s left eye for the second time of the night, this time, however, drawing a massive reaction from the #13 contender, who immediately fell to his back on the canvas, reeling in pain.



Consulting the Octagon-side physician, referee Herb Dean urged Muhammad to gather his composure, who was in extreme pain as he reeled — worrying explaining to the above-mentioned doctor that he couldn’t “see anything” from his left eye when questioned if he was experiencing double-vision — resulting in Dean’s decision to wave off the fight, declaring the bout a ‘No Contest’.



Immediately distancing himself from a potential re-run with Muhammad, Edwards surprisingly claimed that the result now meant “nine in a row” for him, and echoed prior calls throughout 2020 for a shot at welterweight champion, one-time foe, Kamaru Usman’s throne.



Speaking with UFC colour-commentator, Joe Rogan on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience — Edwards claimed that while Muhammad is a durable fighter if he was pitted with him ten times, he’d prevail each time.



“He’s (Belal Muhammad) durable, he’s very durable,” Edwards said. “When I caught him with a head-kick in the first round — I kinda rushed my work a little bit, I kinda went wild and started swinging for him. But I should’ve picked my shots a little bit better. But he’s tough, he’s durable, but he doesn’t beat me. Any given day, I believe, if we fight ten times I beat him ten times, that’s just it.“



“He was a late step-in, Khamzat (Chimaev) stepped out, and I think he should work his way back up. And then hopefully we can meet somewhere down the line, but for now, I’m looking for the title shot, I’m looking to become a world champion.“



Despite calls for a shot at welterweight gold in his next outing, the promotion has already booked an undisputed championship rematch between the above mentioned, Usman and BMF champion, Edwards’ rival, Jorge Masvidal to take main event honours at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24.



Whilst initially refusing to do “charity” for Edwards by accepting a short-notice matchup with him for last weekend, former interim champion, Colby Covington has claimed that a matchup between the two can be possible in the future if the UFC compensate him sufficiently.