Georges St-Pierre has revealed the rules for his proposed fight with six division boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya.

The former two-weight UFC champion was set to square off against De La Hoya whose comeback is being financially backed by Triller. ‘GSP’ although retired from MMA is still under contract with the UFC who refused to allow one of their biggest stars to fight outside of his signed deal.

St-Pierre was understanding of the UFC’s position but nonetheless upset at being prevented from competing in a “dream” fight that would’ve raised a lot of money for charitable causes.

In an interview with MMA Joe, St-Pierre revealed specific rules were set to be in place to protect both fighters who at this point are some way past their primes.

“The problem with UFC, it’s a really serious sport that you can be really badly damaged. In boxing there are ways of tweaking it. For example, I was offered to have a fight with Oscar De La Hoya, but the rules were different because we were both retired,” St-Pierre said.

“It would’ve been bigger gloves, two-minute rounds, eight rounds. So the terms were different to accommodate, to make it more like a show. It’s less dangerous. Part of the profit, part of our purses would have been given to a charity. Unfortunately it did not happen, but it would have been fun.

“It’s a different form of entertainment, and with boxing you can tweak it like this — you can change the gloves — in MMA you can’t really do that.” (Transcribed by Boxing Scene)

St-Pierre hasn’t competed in any form of fighting since stepping up to middleweight to dethrone Michael Bisping in 2017. The Canadian MMA legend has been linked to a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov who is reported to have rejected a mega-money deal to fight St-Pierre since retiring from MMA.

