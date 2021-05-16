Dana White has blocked Georges St-Pierre from crossing over into the boxing world to take on fight legend, Oscar De La Hoya, according to Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh.

“#danawhite and#ufc just blocked @georgesstpierre from fighting @oscardelahoya . It is a big payday for GSP and both he and Oscar’s dream to fight each other. Dana would rather hold back those who put the UFC where it is and why? @snoopdogg @jakepaul @mariolopez @teofimolopez @keviniole I’ve tried to call and Text Dana at least 5 times to make it work for both parties not even the courtesy of a return call. And he’s trying to get #jakepaul to fight for the ufc now? Making him offers? Just hurting his own people and chasing ours. @manoukakopyan”

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since winning the UFC middleweight title in 2017. The welterweight legend stepped up in weight to dethrone Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

The 39-year-old had been flirting with returning to the Octagon to square off against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that fight appears dead in the water as ‘The Eagle’ confirmed his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

De La Hoya has talked about a return to the ring for the past several months and July 3 was announced as the date for his comeback. ‘The Golden Boy’ previously stated that people would be shocked by the level of his next opponent.

“We’re very close to locking somebody in but let me say, the world will be shocked,” De La Hoya said. “People are going to say, ‘Oscar is going to get smashed.’”

Former UFC and Bellator champion, Eddie Alvarez, was once linked to a fight with De La Hoya but talks for that crossover bout quickly subsided.

At the UFC 262 post-fight press conference White addressed the post from Kavanaugh.

“Don’t even ask me about these idiots,” White said. “Who gives a sh*t? Does anybody give a sh*t? You do? I don’t give a sh*t what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks? I don’t even take their calls. This idiot calls me every day. He calls me every day: ‘Please answer my call. Please talk to me. Why won’t you talk to me?’ Because I don’t give a f*ck about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go f*cking do whatever it is you’re doing. Knock yourself out.

“I (couldn’t) care less. I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots. They can do their thing. Do your thing. Stop talking about me. What do you give a sh*t what I’m doing? Go do your thing.

“What are you doing?” White added. “I don’t even know what you’re doing. What is this thing you’re trying to build? What are you doing? What do I have to do with it? What do I have to do with it or my guys? Do your thing. What are you doing? Are you starting an MMA organization? … F*cking go away. Go do whatever you’re doing. Stop texting me. Stop calling me. Stop f*cking asking the media to ask me things, OK? Beat it. Get lost.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

