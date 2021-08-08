Undefeated still and now the newly-minted interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane has clinched the interim crown via a masterful striking performance to stop Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis with a third round flurry to round out UFC 265.

Decent first round for Gane who keeps Lewis pinned to the Octagon fence and lands a couple notable leg kicks as Lewis looks to load up whilst remaining patience awaiting a potential opening to uncork one shot. Some good moments for Gane at the end of the frame the form of a clubbing right hand and a nice, sharp and stiff jab which appeared to catch Lewis on his eye. 10-9 Gane.

Gane takes the second round as well against Lewis, tying up in the clinch and landing some good knees as well as point-fighting well all while controlling the centre of the Octagon. Likely two rounds in the bank for the undefeated Frenchman.

Pouring on the pressure in the third, Gane managed to stop Lewis with strikes on the ground after a flurry of unanswered shots following numerous leg kicks.

Below, catch the highlights from Gane’s interim title winning performance against Lewis.

On the edge of our seats for this one 😳 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Km8yykha1a — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021