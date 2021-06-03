Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather says he’s aware of the fan interest in a rematch with Conor McGregor, and his CEO Leonard Ellerbee is open to making it happen after his fight with Logan Paul this weekend.

Mayweather and McGregor competed in a professional boxing match in late 2017, a fight in which Mayweather won by 10th round knockout to move his record to a perfect 50-0. Mayweather’s fight with Paul this weekend will not officially count towards his professional record as it’s technically considered an exhibition.

During his red carpet media availability to promote his fight with Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Mayweather was asked about the possibility of a sequel with McGregor after the two complete their fights this summer.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather said when asked about a potential rematch. “The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint, and then they hate on me.”

McGregor is scheduled to fight top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 next month. McGregor lost to Poirier back at UFC 257 by knockout in his first fight in about a year.

As for Mayweather, he’s focused on business this weekend against the Youtuber turned Boxer Paul. He has predicted a quick knockout of Paul in the eight-round boxing match. Logan’s brother, Jake is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, later this year.

The bad blood between Mayweather and McGregor is well documented, stemming from their leadup to “The Money Fight” in Mayweather’s last professional boxing appearance. McGregor went as far as criticizing Mayweather after his viral altercation with the Paul brothers just weeks ago in Miami.

Since his first professional boxing match with Mayweather, McGregor has entertained potential bouts with Manny Pacquiao, Paulie Malignaggi, and a rematch with Mayweather. McGregor was close to fighting Pacquiao this year before contract negotiations failed to materialize.

A rematch between Mayweather and McGregor is sure to meet or surpass the massive pay-per-view numbers it cemented in their first fight. But the rematch wouldn’t happen until later this year, at the very earliest.

What are your thoughts on a potential sequel between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor?