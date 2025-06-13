Video – Francis Ngannou features in surprise appearance at UFC Atlanta weigh ins

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, made a rather surprising appearance at tonight’s official ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of UFC Atlanta — backing fellow former gold holder, Kamaru Usman ahead of his return tomorrow night.

Ngannou, the current PFL (Professional Fighters League) superfight heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he made his debut in the SmartCage toward the end of last year. Landing a dominant opening round win, Batie knockout ace, Ngannou turned in a first round knockout win over Renan Ferreira.

Image via: Getty

Departing the Octagon back in 2023, Ngannou would sign a multi-year deal with the Donn Davis-led, PFL — having left the UFC in less than ceremonious circumstances.

Francis Ngannou makes appearance at UFC Atlanta

But amid stunning links to a comeback to the UFC in the near future, Francis Ngannou made a surprising appearance on the stage tonight in Georgia, backing the above-mentioned, Usman ahead of his showdown with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou made a surprise entrance with Kamaru Usman at #UFCAtlanta ceremonial weigh-ins 👀 pic.twitter.com/CFxiBItm7z — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 13, 2025

Just earlier this month, Ngannou’s future in combat sports was once more thrown into the air — with his head coach, Xtreme Couture leader, Eric Nicksick claiming his student would be more than open to a return to the Octagon to fight again.

“100% [Francis Ngannou would be open to return to the UFC]. I think it’s more about business than it is about ego,” Nicksick explained. “At least it is from Francis’ side… Now where does his motivations come from? It’s not about money, it’s about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC.”

In his final appearance in the Dana White-led promotion, Ngannou turned in a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane to successfully unify the championships a year before his eventual departure.

Image via: Getty

Winning the heavyweight crown at the second time of trying back in 2021, Ngannou landed a stunning second round knockout win over Stipe Miocic in the pair’s title rematch.