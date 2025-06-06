Francis Ngannou ‘100%’ open to potential UFC return: ‘The best competition is in there’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou would “100%” weigh up a potential return to the Octagon according to his long-time head coach, Eric Nicksick — particularly due to his competitive side.

Ngannou, who exited the promotion in less than acrimonious circumstances at the beginning of 2023, has fought just once in the cage, following his high-profile move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

And twice fighting in professional boxing, Ngannu would push former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in a close decision loss.

The Cameroonian would then drop a stunning second round knockout loss against former two-time world champion pugilist, Anthony Joshua.

And in October of last year, Ngannou turned in a dominant opening round knockout win over Renan Ferreira to seize the PFL superfight heavyweight crown, in his first and so-far only outing in the SmartCage.

Yet to be booked for his sophomore outing in the Donn Davis-led promotion, Francis Ngannou has been linked in recent month with a stunning u-turn to make a return to the Octagon.

Francis Ngannou open to stunning UFC return

And if you ask Xtreme Couture head coach, Nicksick, Ngannou would “100%” welcome the chance to fight in the Octagon once more.

“Enough time has passed, I would love to see them [Francis Ngannou and UFC brass] mend these fences and get back to competing in the UFC…” Nicksick told Home of Fight.

“100% [Francis would be open to return to the UFC]. I think it’s more about business than it is about ego,” Nicksick explained. “At least it is from Francis’ side… Now where does his motivations come from? It’s not about money, it’s about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC.”

In his final Octagon outing, Batie native, Ngannou successfully unified the heavyweight titles in a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane at the beginning of 2022.