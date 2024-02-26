Video – Francis Ngannou breaks punch machine with minimal effort ahead of boxing return

Sorry, Joe Pyfer, but Francis Ngannou is still the king.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is in final preparations for his sophomore appearance inside the squared circle after a critically acclaimed showing against ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury in October. Despite coming up short via a razor-close — and highly questionable — split decision, Ngannou’s performance landed him in the No. 10 spot on the WBC rankings, setting the stage for a showdown with top-ranked contender Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou and Joshua will square off on Friday, March 8 inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Making his final preparations, ‘The Predator’ put his power to the test on a Gymshark punching machine. Barely offering much of an effort, Ngannou hit the max score, sent the machine into a fit, and even shook the camera upon making contact with the bag.

Francis Ngannou really broke the scale without even trying 😂 pic.twitter.com/uHrCXwgaVT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 26, 2024

Earlier this month, UFC standout Joe Pyfer had a meltdown during a pre-fight press event after he had seemingly broken Francis Ngannou’s power punch record only to be denied the official title.

“This sh*t pisses me off,” Pyfer said. “I hit the f*cking machine, the same machine, and I hit it with a 16-ounce glove. For all these nerds out there that don’t understand science, I hit it with a 16-ounce glove. That means I didn’t even get to hit it as hard as I could because I had a big pad. So I broke the record with a big glove, I broke it four or five times, I broke it in front of the operations guys.“

Maybe one day we’ll see Ngannou and Pyfer meet up in the gym to find out who truly is the hardest puncher in the fight game.