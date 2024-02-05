Francis Ngannou sends chilling warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing fight: ‘I’m going to take his soul’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has vowed to take Anthony Joshua’s “soul” in their March boxing match in the MIddle East – as he prepares for his sophomore outing in the squared circle.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the UFC banner, makes his second outing in the boxing ring next month – returning in another high-profile fight as he takes on former two-time world championship holder, Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Returning to competition for the first time since last August, Batié knockout artist, Ngannou most recently turned in a controversial decision loss to unbeaten WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury in the pair’s long-anticipated clash in the Middle East.

Scoring a massive knockdown early in the bout, Ngannou went on to drop a split decision loss to the Morecambe native in Saudi Arabia – postponing his planned December return against Oleksandr Usyk.

And since seeing his title unification bout with the Ukrainian moved, Fury suffered a nasty laceration after catching a stray elbow during sparring ahead of this month’s bout, which required switches – forcing the bout to be rescheduled for May.

Francis Ngannou vows to take the soul of Anthony Joshua

Figuring to find himself involved in a rematch against British star, Fury with a victory over the former’s compatriot, Joshua next month, PFL signing, Ngannou vowed to take the “soul” of the Watford native in the Middle East.

“Nothing is impossible, right?” Francis Ngannou told the High-Performance Podcast during a recent interview. “We don’t know the strength of Anthony Joshua but even though, I don’t believe he has that strength, but we’re going to find out in two months, we’re going to find out and I think the reverse is going to happen. I’m going to be taking his soul.”

Who wins next month in Saudi Arabia: Francis Ngannou or Anthony Joshua?