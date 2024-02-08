Joe Pyfer goes off on ‘Nerds’ who refuse to believe he beat Francis Ngannou’s power punch record

Joe Pyfer has a message for all the “f*cking nerds” who refuse to believe that he beat Francis Ngannou’s power punch record.

After just three fights inside the Octagon, Pyfer heads into his first UFC headliner this Saturday night as the promotion returns to The APEX for a second straight weekend. Meeting ‘Bodybagz’ in the main event will be Swedish standout Jack Hermansson.

Weeks ahead of their Fight Night clash, the man Dana White wants everyone to be like made headlines after he appeared to break former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s record on a power punching machine. And just for good measure, Pyfer reportedly broke the record multiple times to erase any potential doubt. But despite the repeated successful attempts and video evidence to prove it, Ngannou still maintains the top spot and Pyfer is pissed.

“This sh*t pisses me off. I hit the f*cking machine — the same machine — and I hit it with a 16-ounce glove,” Pyfer said during the UFC media event on Wednesday. “For all these nerds out there that don’t understand science… I hit it with a 16-ounce glove. That means I didn’t even get to hit it as hard as I could because I had a big pad. So I broke the record with a big glove. I broke it four or five times. Broke it in front of the operations guy. “There was a heavyweight from Brazil that was hitting it. Couldn’t even come close to it. Coach hit it, couldn’t come close to it. Brendan Allen’s coach hit it, didn’t come close to it and they didn’t want to give it to me officially.”

Don't get Joe Pyfer started on the "f*cking nerds" who discredited his Francis Ngannou-level power score. 😬 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/Sf8cBSucrt — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 8, 2024

Pyfer made it clear that he doesn’t hold any animosity towards Ngannou, but wants the record to be set straight at some point.

“I don’t know why and then everybody makes this narrative about oiling up Dana’s ass and sh*t and that it’s like Dana White trying to take out Ngannou,” Pyfer continued. “I’ve got nothing, but respect for anybody that’s ever stepped in this cage and has ever done something to change their life who comes from the slums. You hear all these stories from people like Charles Oliveira, Francis Ngannou. Even my teammate. We’ve all come from struggles to be something and then I get discredited because I hit harder. Sh*t pisses me off. “F*ck those nerds and whoever told me I didn’t get that f*cking score. I’ll do it again and just to say this, I had a torn rotator cuff when I hit it. I had to stop because I hurt myself. F*ck those nerds.”

Joe Pyfer may not be officially recognized as the world’s most powerful puncher — for now — but he has undeniably lived up to his ‘Bodybagz’ moniker by stacking up bodies inside the Octagon. With a second-round KO of Ozzy Diaz on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Pyfer burst onto the scene with three straight victories under the UFC banner, including back-to-back first-round knockouts.

Pyfer flexed his submission skills in his last outing against Abdul Razak Alhassan, with a second-round arm triangle choke, extending his current win streak to five in a row.