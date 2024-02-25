Ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou reflects on Tyson Fury fight, mocks British star: ‘He’s a playboy’

Francis Ngannou offered his take on the differences between ‘The Gypsy King’ and his next opponent.

After nearly ending the undefeated reign of Tyson Fury in October, Francis Ngannou will return to the squared circle for a clash with the WBC’s top-ranked heavyweight contender, Anthony Joshua. The fight will go down on March 8, emanating from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the same venue that hosted Ngannou’s critically acclaimed professional boxing debut last year.

Ahead of his second fight in the sweet science, ‘The Predator’ shared his thoughts on the key differences between facing Fury and the former two-time unified champion.

”Anthony Joshua never trash talks, his personality is more serious, unlike Tyson Fury who is more like a playboy,” Ngannou told The Mirror. “I think when it comes to fighting, they both know how to fight and that’s what I’m focused on. He might have been nervous but that doesn’t mean anything. In fact, I think being nervous means he is taking things very seriously. It’s very important because he’s going to do his best to show up on the day with everything.”

Francis Ngannou in incredible condition ahead of his March 8th clash against Anthony Joshua 😲#JoshuaNgannou | #FrancisNgannou | #KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/vdsCAGBsdf — IFL TV (@IFLTV) February 21, 2024

Anthony Joshua Seeking his fourth straight win against Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua goes into the contest with a 27-3 record, 24 of those victories coming by way of knockout. After suffering back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury’s next opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, the Watford, England native has won three straight, including knockouts against Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin in his last two outings.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is just 0-1 as a professional boxer, but a strong debut performance and his undeniable drawing power have made him a priority opponent for many of the sports’ biggest stars.