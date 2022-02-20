Francis Ngannou is fully behind Jake Paul who has been loudly campaigning for the UFC to increase fighter pay and introduce health care for their athletes.

‘The Problem Child’ took to social media in January with a challenge for Dana White and the UFC. Paul called on MMA’s premier promotion to up the minimum purse from $12,000 to $50,000, increase revenue share to 50%, and provide long-term health care for fighters.

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

In an interview posted Friday on his YouTube channel, Ngannou said that he is “100 percent down” with everything Paul is trying to do for fighter pay and health care.

“I’m 100 percent with him for what he says,” Ngannou said of Paul. “Like when he claims [he’s] for fighter health care, I’m 100 percent down with that. When he [claims he’s] for fighter pay increase, I’m 1,000 percent down for that. Fighters are not protected. Fighters are all out there on their own, and nobody looks out for them. Like, I walk around the gym sometimes and you will see a fighter, maybe he just lost a fight, and then he’s training and he’ll get an injury — he will take this injury and just hope that he heals, because he can’t afford the treatment, knowing that he’s doing this for a living. He has a contract and all this stuff. It’s tough to watch [that] stuff and to think that it’s normal. No, it’s not normal.

“They’re putting their body on the line for something. At least [give them] health care.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Francis Ngannou’s UFC Future Is Uncertain

The heavyweight champion is at odds with the MMA leader right now and seems to be on the verge of leaving the UFC.

Ngannou was paid just $600,000 for his latest fight, a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The fight was the last on Ngannou’s current contract, which has been extended due to a championship clause in the deal that ties ‘The Predator’ to the UFC for one year or three fights – whatever comes first.

The Cameroonian knockout artist has often expressed his desire to pursue big boxing fights and wants the freedom to do so before re-signing with the UFC.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready to welcome Ngannou to the squared circle. ‘The Gypsy King’ says he will square off against the UFC heavyweight king in the first quarter of 2023.

