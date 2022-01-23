Francis Ngannou has successfully unified the UFC heavyweight championships — handing interim champion, Ciryl Gane his first professional defeat courtesy of a wrestling and grappling-heavy unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Some real notable clinch work in the opening round from Ngannou, who has managed to mitigate the forward motion from Gane who himself has elected to stick on the outside. Ngannou managed to find a home for some shots to the body during the break from a particular clinch exchange.

A good second round from the interim champion, Gane, who is now really starting to find his way into this fight. Showing his range and fluidity with some patented leg kicks, Gane spun notably upstairs with a wheel kick — clipping Ngannou without much more than a headshake from the Batie native.

Catching a wayward kick from Gane, Ngannou rushed forward and actually took the interim champion down, becoming the first to do so in the UFC.

Late in the third round, Ngannou would land a second takedown on Gane, beating his own previous record of one successful takedown in his Octagon tenure. Likely a third round for the Batie native.

Round four would see a stunning third and fourth successful takedown for Francis Ngannou, who managed to also establish some key control on top of Gane.

Once more winding up on top in the fifth round via a scramble, Ngannou almost found himself in dire straits courtesy of a heel hook attempt from Gane, who then inadvertently gave up full mount, and then half guard.

Successfully unifying the heavyweight championships, Francis Ngannou secures a unanimous decision victory (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) over Ciryl Gane.

Below, catch the highlights as Francis Ngannou successfully unifies the heavyweight championships

