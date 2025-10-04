Former UFC Star Sage Northcutt is Now a Real Estate Agent

Former promising prospect Sage Northcutt now has a new career path in the world of real estate.

The now 29 year old debuted in the top promotion in 2015 at UFC 192. The event was headlined by Daniel Cormier making his first light heavyweight defence against Alexander Gustafsson in an epic fight, that was on of the best fights that year.

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Alexander Gustafsson punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 192 event at the Toyota Center on October 3, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Also featured on the card was a certain Islam Makhachev who suffered his only professional defeat on this card with that infamous KO defeat to Adriano Martins.

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Adriano Martins punches Islam Makhachev in their lightweight bout during the UFC 192 event at the Toyota Center on October 3, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The MMA career of Sage Northcutt

After the successful debut at UFC 192 with a rapid 57 seconds KO victory many predicted Sage Northcutt could be a future contender. Later that year in December Northcutt got another finish with a guillotine submission over Cody Pfister taking his record to 7-0. Unfortunately the following year turned out to be tumultuous for the youngster. Suffering submission defeats to both Bryan Barbarena and Mickey Gall saw his stock take a hit.

SACRAMENTO, CA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Mickey Gall attempts to secure a rear choke submission against Sage Northcutt in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Golden 1 Center Arena on December 17, 2016 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Following the Gall defeat Northcutt returned to the cage after 11 months out and earned a decision win against Michel Quiñones which kicked off a three fight win streak. In 2018 he defeated Zac Ottow via TKO moving to an 11-2 record, to many fans surprised he departed the UFC after this fight as his contract expired. Dana White confirmed the company decided against renewing Northcutt’s contract as they felt he could make some tweaks to his game. He joined ONE Championship and only fought twice since 2019 winning his last bout in 2023 with a heel hook.

2 years after that win Sage Northcutt has now joined Rose District as an estate agent and at only 29 years of age many fans wonder could he ever return to MMA.